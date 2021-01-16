 Skip to main content
Baylor's Lightfoot breaks NCAA pole vault record
Baylor's Lightfoot breaks NCAA pole vault record

LUBBOCK — Earlier this week, Baylor track and field coach Todd Harbour predicted that KC Lightfoot “could do something crazy this weekend in Lubbock.”

Is a collegiate record crazy enough?

Lightfoot broke the NCAA indoor record in the pole vault in his very first meet of the season to claim victory at Texas Tech’s Corky Classic on Saturday. Lightfoot cleared 19-5 3/4 (5.94 meters) to break the previous mark of 19-5 1/2 set by South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen in February 2020.

Baylor track (copy)

KC Lightfoot

Lightfoot entered the competition at 17-10 3/4 and cleared each of his first four bars on his first attempt, including his record-setting jump. Then he missed on three attempts at 19-8 1/4, which would have made him the first collegiate member of the six-meter club.

When you’re tickling 20 feet, that’s clearly the highlight, but Baylor turned in an impressive season opener overall. On the women’s side, senior Aaliyah Miller returned from last year’s redshirt season to break Nichole Jones’ school record time in the 1,000 meters. Miller’s winning clocking of 2:44.66 was also a meet record.

Other BU winners on the women’s side included freshman Lily Williams (1:22.59) in the 600 yards, freshman Ackera Nugent (8.22) in the 60-meter hurdles, senior Tuesdi Tidwell (14-5 1/2) in the pole vault, and sophomore Arria Minor (23.39) in the 200. For the Baylor men, freshman Chris Dupree won the 600 at 1:11.46.

Baylor also swept the 4x400 relays, with the men winning in 3:08.87 and the women chasing down Texas in the final lap to win in a meet-record 3:35.94.

Baylor will head to College Station next week for the Aggie Invitational.

