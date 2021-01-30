Baylor's Lightfoot elevates his own NCAA record

LUBBOCK — The way he’s jumping in West Texas, KC Lightfoot may never want to leave Lubbock.

The Baylor junior broke his own NCAA record in the pole vault on Saturday, just two weeks after he first set the record also at Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center.

Even after he’d already clinched victory, Lightfoot raised the bar to 19-6.25 (5.95 meters) and soared over that mark to surpass the 19-5.75 that he cleared two weeks ago. That moved him back into a tie for No. 1 in the world, as Renauld Lavillenie of France jumped 5.95 meters on Friday.

Lightfoot owns the top 11 jumps in Baylor’s indoor record book.

“It’s been a good start,” Lightfoot said. “Things lined up at 95, and I kept (the bar) up there. Unfortunately, the six-meter bar wasn’t there today, but I know it’s coming sooner rather than later.”