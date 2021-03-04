Baylor's Lightfoot, Nugent win Big 12 track honors

Baylor’s KC Lightfoot won the Big 12 Track and Field Men’s Performer of the Year honor on Thursday, while Ackera Nugent was named the Women’s Outstanding Freshman of the Year by the conference.

Lightfoot put together the best indoor pole vault season in NCAA history, setting a new collegiate record on three separate occasions while becoming the first collegian to top six meters indoors. His mark of 19-8.25 leads the NCAA and ranks third in the world.

Nugent blazed to a time of 7.91 in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles at the Big 12 meet, breaking Tiffani McReynolds’ school record. She ended up finishing second in the final, but her prelim time goes down as the best clocking by a teenager in world history.

Lightfoot and Nugent are both among nine Baylor qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Ark. Lightfoot is the lone men’s qualifier, while the others on the women’s side are Tuesdi Tidwell (pole vault), Arria Minor (200), Aaliyah Miller (800), Kavia Francis (4x400), Lily Williams (4x400), Mariah Ayers (4x400) and Sydney Washington (4x400).