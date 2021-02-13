Baylor's Lightfoot raises bar (again) on NCAA pole vault record

“That boy special,” tweeted former Baylor track star Wil London, and he couldn’t be more right.

The special dude in question, BU junior KC Lightfoot, just keeps climbing higher. Lightfoot bettered his own NCAA indoor record in the pole vault on Saturday and in the process cleared six meters for the first time. On his third attempt at 19-8.25 (6 meters), Lightfoot soared over the bar, then turned a celebratory backflip after landing on the mat to win at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock.

Since setting the NCAA record in his first meet of the season last month, Lightfoot has now raised the bar two more times.

In other action in Lubbock, Howard “Trey” Fields III finished as the runner-up in the 400 with a season-best 46.88. In the women’s pole vault, Tuesdi Tidwell tallied a third-place finish at 14-0.

Baylor went 1-2-4 in the women’s 200, led by Arria Minor, who motored to the finish line in 23.36 seconds.

BU's men's 4x400 relay team ran a season-best 3:07.50 to take gold. Comprising that team were Chris DuPree, Hasani Barr, Dillon Bedell and Fields.

A portion of Baylor’s athletes also competed at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, and they were led by Aaliyah Miller, who won the women’s 800 in a smoking, school-record time of 2:02.35. Former Baylor standout Olicia Williams, running unattached, was second in that race at 2:04.47.

