Baylor's Lightfoot takes record fifth Big 12 honor

Baylor pole vaulter KC Lightfoot picked up the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor on Wednesday, the fifth of his career, which ties the conference record.

Lightfoot started the season about as well as one possibly could last weekend in Lubbock. He broke Chris Nilsen’s NCAA indoor record by clearing 19-5.75, a mark that also ranks as No. 1 in the world to this point. Lightfoot bested his own school record by more than four inches and now holds the top nine heights in Baylor’s recordbook.