Baylor's Lightfoot turns pro, eyes Olympic run

Next stop, Olympics?

That seems to be the trajectory on which KC Lightfoot is headed. The Baylor pole vaulter announced on social media this week that he is turning professional and will forgo the rest of his eligibility at Baylor.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be a professional athlete,” Lightfoot said on Twitter. “I am deeply and sincerely appreciative of every opportunity that I have had while at Baylor and look forward to this next chapter of my life. I would like to thank everyone at Baylor who has supported me and encouraged me to be the best I can be.”

Lightfoot went undefeated in 2021, his third year at Baylor. He put up one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA history during the indoor season, thrice elevating the national record on his way to becoming the first athlete to clear six meters (19-81/4). He closed that indoor season by winning Baylor’s first NCAA title in the pole vault.

He added two more wins in the outdoor season, at the Texas Relays and the Baylor Invitational two weeks ago, which turned out to be his final collegiate performance.