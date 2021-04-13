Baylor's Lightfoot turns pro, eyes Olympic run

Next stop, Olympics?
That seems to be the trajectory on which KC Lightfoot is headed. The Baylor pole vaulter announced on social media this week that he is turning professional and will forgo the rest of his eligibility at Baylor.
“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be a professional athlete,” Lightfoot said on Twitter. “I am deeply and sincerely appreciative of every opportunity that I have had while at Baylor and look forward to this next chapter of my life. I would like to thank everyone at Baylor who has supported me and encouraged me to be the best I can be.”
Lightfoot went undefeated in 2021, his third year at Baylor. He put up one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA history during the indoor season, thrice elevating the national record on his way to becoming the first athlete to clear six meters (19-81/4). He closed that indoor season by winning Baylor’s first NCAA title in the pole vault.
He added two more wins in the outdoor season, at the Texas Relays and the Baylor Invitational two weeks ago, which turned out to be his final collegiate performance.
“As I look ahead to the future, in particular the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, I am once again faced with one of those very difficult decisions,” Lightfoot said. “Taking into consideration many factors for my pole vaulting career I feel the best situation will be back in my hometown, where I would like to return to working with my previous coach, who taught me how to vault when I started.
“Many will ask why I don’t stay in Waco and finish the remainder of the season with Baylor, but in light of the strength of the American pole vault right now, I feel that the timing of finishing this year and then moving on may not provide the best opportunity for preparation for the summer season, Olympic Trails and hopefully the Olympic Games.”
Lightfoot follows the likes of past BU stars Trayvon Bromell and Jeremy Wariner to turn pro prior to exhausting all of their college eligibility. Both of those athletes competed at the Olympic level. Lightfoot will return home to Lee’s Summit, Mo., in the Kansas City area.
Lightfoot, 21, currently ranks 19th in the world and fourth among Americans in the pole vault rankings after those two outdoor meets. During the indoor season, he ranked third in the world behind only Mondo Duplantis, an American-born star who competes for Sweden after his brief stint at LSU, and Renaud Lavillenie of France.