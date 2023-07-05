Baylor President Linda Livingstone will serve as the chairperson for the Big 12’s Board of Directors for the next two years, the conference announced Wednesday.

Livingstone follows Texas Tech’s Lawrence Shovanec, whose two-year term expired on June 30. Livingstone will be joined on the Board of Directors by Kansas chancellor Doug Girod and Iowa State president Wendy Withersteen. The trio will serve through the 2024-25 athletic seasons.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark also announced the formation of an Athletic Director executive committee for the conference, to assist him with feedback on matters related to the conference. The three-person group will consist of Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg (the current chair), Kansas’s Travis Goff and TCU’s Jeremiah Donati.