Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer has declared for the NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility.

It allows Cryer to go through the NBA Draft process while giving him the option of returning to Baylor for his senior year. Baylor guard Adam Flagler went through the process last year before returning for his senior year.

Cryer finished his junior year with a career-high 30-point outburst in an 85-76 loss to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Denver.

For the season, Cryer averaged 15 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.4 percent from the free throw line.