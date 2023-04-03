Baylor guard LJ Cryer is entering the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons in coach Scott Drew’s program. Lionel Cryer confirmed his son’s decision on Monday.

Last week, Cryer announced that he’s entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

It allows Cryer to go through the NBA Draft process while giving him the option of returning to college for his senior year. Baylor guard Adam Flagler went through the process last year before returning for his senior year.

The transfer portal will allow Cryer to further pursue NIL opportunities. Coming off a big junior year, Cryer should receive a lot of interest from schools across the country.

"I'm appreciative for the impact he made on Baylor and I wish him the best for the future," Drew said.

Cryer finished the 2022-23 season with a career-high 30-point outburst in an 85-76 loss to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Denver.

For the season, Cryer averaged 15 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.4 percent from the free throw line.

Cryer stayed relatively injury free following a sophomore year in which he missed 15 games due to stress fractures in his feet. However, he was effective in the 19 games that he played in 2021-22 as he averaged 13.5 points while shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

In his first season at Baylor in 2020-21, Cryer was a reserve player for the Bears' national championship team.

The loss of Cryer could potentially force the Bears to replace their entire starting backcourt from this past season in which they finished 23-11 after losing three of the last four games.

Freshman Keyonte George declared for the NBA Draft last week and is expected to be a lottery pick. George was Baylor's second-leading scorer with a 15.3 average while averaging 4.2 rebounds as he earned Big 12 freshman of the year and made second-team all-Big 12.

Flagler, a fifth-year senior, has a year of eligibility remaining since the 2020-21 COVID-interrupted season didn't count against player eligibility. Flagler led the Bears with 15.6 points and 4.6 assists per game to earn first-team all-Big 12 honors.

Flagler hasn't yet announced his decision on whether to keep playing college basketball or turn pro.

Baylor will still have experienced guards returning in sophomore Langston Love and senior Dale Bonner if he decides to return for his fifth season of eligibility. Dantwan Grimes, who redshirted this season after transferring from Kilgore College, is also on the roster.

Baylor has signed five-star guard Ja'Kobe Walter and four-star guard Miro Little in the 2023 class, but Drew will likely have to delve into the transfer portal to find more backcourt help.

Reserve junior center Zach Loveday and guard Jordan Turner are also entering the transfer portal.