 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor's LJ Cryer named Big 12 player of week

  • 0
Baylor Virginia Basketball (copy)

Baylor guard LJ Cryer was named Big 12 player of the week after scoring 67 points in three games.

 Chase Stevens, Associated Press

Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer was named Big 12 player of the week following his career-high 28-point performance in an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA on Sunday in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

He was the second straight Baylor player to earn Big 12 player of the week after Adam Flagler earned the award last week.

Cryer opened the tournament by scoring 19 points on eight of 12 shooting in Baylor's 86-79 loss to No. 5 Virginia on Friday. He came back by hitting four of eight 3-pointers in his 28-point outing against UCLA.

Cryer opened the week last Monday with a 20-point performance in a 95-62 win over Northern Colorado.

The Bears (4-1) will be back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday against McNeese State at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor Bears vs. UCLA Bruins | Full Game Highlights
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert