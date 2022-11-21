Baylor's LJ Cryer named Big 12 player of week

Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer was named Big 12 player of the week following his career-high 28-point performance in an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA on Sunday in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

He was the second straight Baylor player to earn Big 12 player of the week after Adam Flagler earned the award last week.

Cryer opened the tournament by scoring 19 points on eight of 12 shooting in Baylor's 86-79 loss to No. 5 Virginia on Friday. He came back by hitting four of eight 3-pointers in his 28-point outing against UCLA.

Cryer opened the week last Monday with a 20-point performance in a 95-62 win over Northern Colorado.

The Bears (4-1) will be back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday against McNeese State at the Ferrell Center.