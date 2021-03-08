Baylor's MaCio Teague named NCAA player of week

Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague was named NCAA national player of the week and Big 12 player of the week following his 35-point outburst in Sunday's 88-73 win over Texas Tech.

Teague hit 10 of 12 3-pointers to tie LaceDarius Dunn for the most 3-pointers made in Baylor history.

Teague helped the Bears go 3-0 last week with three Top 25 wins as he scored 11 points in a 94-89 Big 12 title-clinching overtime win against West Virginia followed by a 19-point performance in an 81-70 win over Oklahoma State.