Baylor's MaCio Teague named to Jerry West watch list

Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague is among 20 players named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list.

Teague averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in a team-leading 32.6 minutes per game as a junior last season.

He led the Bears with an 84.8 free throw percentage and ranked second on the squad by making 60 3-pointers in 28 games which were all starts.

Baylor junior guard Jared Butler was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list on Monday.