Baylor's Madlock pockets Big 12 bronze medal in long jump

AMES, Iowa — Baylor’s Alex Madlock picked up a bronze medal in the women’s long jump, giving the Bears their first medal of the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday.

Baylor advanced a bevy of runners through Friday’s prelims and into Saturday’s finals. That included sophomore Ackera Nugent, the reigning NCAA champ in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Nugent did what she had to do to advance, winning her heat in 8.05 seconds. She has a season-best of 7.90.