 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Makenzie Anthony soccer freshman of week
0 comments

Baylor's Makenzie Anthony soccer freshman of week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor forward Mackenzie Anthony was named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week after scoring her first goal last Friday in the Bears' 2-0 upset of then-No. 5 Kansas.

Anthony's goal in the 20th minute was the first scored against the Jayhawks this season.

Baylor has now received four Big 12 weekly awards this season as Anthony joins two-time defender of the week Kayley Ables and goalkeeper of the week Jennifer Wandt.

Baylor (1-1-3) will face No. 7 West Virginia (4-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in Morgantown.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor vs West Virginia Football Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert