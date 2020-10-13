Baylor's Makenzie Anthony soccer freshman of week

Baylor forward Mackenzie Anthony was named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week after scoring her first goal last Friday in the Bears' 2-0 upset of then-No. 5 Kansas.

Anthony's goal in the 20th minute was the first scored against the Jayhawks this season.

Baylor has now received four Big 12 weekly awards this season as Anthony joins two-time defender of the week Kayley Ables and goalkeeper of the week Jennifer Wandt.

Baylor (1-1-3) will face No. 7 West Virginia (4-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in Morgantown.