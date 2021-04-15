 Skip to main content
Baylor's Mark Vital declares for NBA Draft
Baylor's Mark Vital declares for NBA Draft

NCAA Final Four Baylor Gonzaga Basketball

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) blocks a shot by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Forward Mark Vital became the third player off Baylor's national championship team to declare for the NBA Draft.

Vital made his announcement on Thursday after guard Davion Mitchell declared for the draft on Tuesday followed by forward Matthew Mayer on Wednesday. A projected lottery pick, Mitchell said he would sign with an agent while Mayer will keep his college eligibility open.

As a fifth-year senior, the 6-5 Vital's versatility and experience was a key to the Bears' championship. He averaged 5.6 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds and keyed Baylor's defense with his ability to guard any position on the floor.

