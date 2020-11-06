Baylor's Mark Vital named to Malone watch list

Baylor senior Mark Vital is among 20 players named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

Vital earned All-Big 12 third-team honors in 2019-20 and was a unanimous choice to the Big 12 all-defensive team. He was also one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Vital averaged 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game as a junior.

Previously Baylor junior Jared Butler was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year watch list while senior MaCio Teague was named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year watch list.