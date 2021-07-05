Baylor's Mayer makes appearances as NIL era begins

Fresh off the national championship in April, senior guard Matthew Mayer knows the buzz surrounding Baylor basketball is still alive.

Now Mayer can profit off it.

After the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness last Thursday, Mayer made his first public appearance at an autograph and photo session Monday at Visiting Angels in Waco.

“It’s super cool,” Mayer said. “It’s just a blessing to be in this position because the guys last year would have benefited so much from this. I’m still here and I get to benefit. It’s awesome.”

Mayer was happy to sponsor Visiting Angels because of the organization's role as caregivers in Central Texas. Former Baylor basketball player Jacob Neubert, a managing owner at Visiting Angels, helped set up Mayer’s appearance.

“I’m just glad I could do it for Visiting Angels because it’s such a good company,” Mayer said. “It’s super exciting that I could be a part of it.”

Baylor fans came from Central Texas and other parts of the state to get autographs and take photos with Mayer. Wearing a national championship T-shirt, Baylor senior Andrew Chambers drove in from Houston to see his former classmate.