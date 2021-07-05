Baylor's Mayer makes appearances as NIL era begins

Fresh off the national championship in April, senior guard Matthew Mayer knows the buzz surrounding Baylor basketball is still alive.
Now Mayer can profit off it.
After the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness last Thursday, Mayer made his first public appearance at an autograph and photo session Monday at Visiting Angels in Waco.
“It’s super cool,” Mayer said. “It’s just a blessing to be in this position because the guys last year would have benefited so much from this. I’m still here and I get to benefit. It’s awesome.”
Mayer was happy to sponsor Visiting Angels because of the organization's role as caregivers in Central Texas. Former Baylor basketball player Jacob Neubert, a managing owner at Visiting Angels, helped set up Mayer’s appearance.
“I’m just glad I could do it for Visiting Angels because it’s such a good company,” Mayer said. “It’s super exciting that I could be a part of it.”
Baylor fans came from Central Texas and other parts of the state to get autographs and take photos with Mayer. Wearing a national championship T-shirt, Baylor senior Andrew Chambers drove in from Houston to see his former classmate.
“I was in a class with Matt and that’s why I had him sign a picture,” Chambers said. “It’s very awesome because I collect autographs at home and it’s kind of all over my wall.”
Baylor graduate Daniel Ligon of Dallas came through Waco to meet Mayer after spending Sunday in New Braunfels. He’s happy that the NCAA now allows athletes to be paid for appearances.
“We actually went to the championship in Indy, so we got to see him live, and to see him here now is a pretty cool opportunity,” Ligon said. “These guys all deserve to get paid for whatever opportunities they can come by. I’m excited for them.”
Mayer plans to undertake more marketing opportunities in the future.
He’s creating a website in which he plans to sell Mullet Bros merchandise. Mayer and Baylor teammate Jackson Moffatt drew plenty of attention when they both wore mullets during the Bears’ six-game run in the NCAA tournament that was capped by an 86-70 win over Gonzaga in the April 5 championship game.
“I’ve got some stuff in the works,” Mayer said. “I’m going to have my Mullet Bros T-shirt and sell different stuff there. It’s a pretty good marketing tool.”
Mayer tested the NBA Draft waters before deciding to come back for his senior year.
The 6-9 Mayer was a key player off the bench for Baylor’s national championship team, but is expected to play a much bigger role as a senior for the 2021-22 squad since starters Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Mark Vital are gone.
“I actually got mono right before the (NBA) combine and that hurt my chances a lot,” Mayer said. “I wasn’t in good shape. I was getting a lot of good feedback but honestly I’m really happy to be back at Baylor. That’s what I wanted to do in the first place. I wanted to see how it was to be a leader on this team too. We’ve got a lot of good guys. I think people are going to be impressed.”
The Baylor fans who attended Mayer’s appearance at Visiting Angels are looking forward to seeing him perform for the 2021-22 team.
“I think he’s really going to be a leader of the team coming back,” Ligon said. “He’ll have a bigger role and I’m excited to see where he gets drafted next year. Hopefully it’s the Dallas Mavericks.”