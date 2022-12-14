Baylor's McGhee named to AVCA All-America squad

Baylor senior Kara McGhee has been chosen as an honorable mention All-American on the American Volleyball Coaches Association team.
McGhee delivered a splendid swan song to her Baylor career. She had 282 kills and 174 blocks this season for the Bears, who made the Sweet 16 before falling to top-seeded Louisville. McGhee’s blocks total ranked as the fourth-best single-season mark in program history.
She was an All-Big 12 performer and was also named All-Southwest Region by the AVCA. This marks her first All-America honor.
McGhee was one of eight Big 12 players honored by the AVCA on its All-America squad, including first teamers Logan Eggleston, Zoe Fleck and Asjia O’Neal of Texas.