Baylor's McGhee named to AVCA All-America squad

Baylor SFA Volleyball (copy)

Baylor middle blocker Kara McGhee (17) was recognized as an honorable mention All-American by the AVCA this week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor senior Kara McGhee has been chosen as an honorable mention All-American on the American Volleyball Coaches Association team.

McGhee delivered a splendid swan song to her Baylor career. She had 282 kills and 174 blocks this season for the Bears, who made the Sweet 16 before falling to top-seeded Louisville. McGhee’s blocks total ranked as the fourth-best single-season mark in program history.

She was an All-Big 12 performer and was also named All-Southwest Region by the AVCA. This marks her first All-America honor.

McGhee was one of eight Big 12 players honored by the AVCA on its All-America squad, including first teamers Logan Eggleston, Zoe Fleck and Asjia O’Neal of Texas.

