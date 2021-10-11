Baylor's McGuire, Mexia's Rhodes, Fairfield's Brackens among Hall of Fame class

Temple’s Stafford started for the Wildcats for three seasons (1953-55), earning Super Centex honors as a fullback while starting both ways, also playing linebacker. His senior year Stafford was chosen as Temple’s top all-around player on a team that also featured future legendary Wildcats coach Bob McQueen. Stafford went on to play in college at Midwestern State and Texas Tech, then spent 31 years in the high school coaching ranks. He was an assistant coach under McQueen for the 1979 Temple team that went 15-0 and won state.

Before he ever became an NFL head coach, Rhodes cut up the turf making defenders miss at Mexia. Rhodes and three other Black students helped integrate the 1968 Mexia team, coached by McQueen. As a dynamic, elusive running back, Rhodes helped the Blackcats win district and make the playoffs that year. He played collegiately at TCU and Tulsa, then spent seven years as a player in the NFL with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. His 30-year coaching career included head coaching stints for the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.