Baylor's McGuire, Mexia's Rhodes, Fairfield's Brackens among Hall of Fame class

He’s doing his thing for Baylor now, but Joey McGuire’s legacy as a high school football coach is secure.
So secure it’s now locked up nice and tight in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
McGuire — known for his enthusiastic "Let's go!" cheers — was among a group of nine men announced as the Class of 2022 for the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. The class will be enshrined May 7, 2022, in Waco.
This latest crop of inductees features a Central Texas flavor, with the likes of Temple’s Dick Stafford, the inductee for 1959 and before, Mexia’s Ray Rhodes (1960s) and Fairfield’s Tony Brackens (1990s) in the group. Also voted in were Tuscola Jim Ned and Texas Longhorns great Colt McCoy (2000s), Odessa’s Rodney Allison (1970s), Port Arthur Jefferson’s Shea Walker (1980s), Midland Lee’s John Parchman (coach), and Iowa Park announcer Robert Wilcox (special contributor).
McGuire has served as an assistant coach at Baylor since 2017, most recently as the Bears’ associate head coach. But before that, the ever-upbeat McGuire brought a winning energy to Cedar Hill High School. He led the Longhorns for 14 seasons, compiling a record of 141-42, and winning state championships in 2006, 2013 and 2014 to go along with another state final appearance in 2012.
He’s one of two entrants, along with Parchman, making the Hall of Fame in the Eddie Joseph Coaching Category. Parchman led Midland Lee to a Class 5A state title repeat in 1998-2000. Overall, he recorded a 152-73-1 record in 20 seasons as head coach at Frenship, El Paso Socorro, Llano and Midland Lee. He was elected into the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor in 2020, along with McGuire.
Temple’s Stafford started for the Wildcats for three seasons (1953-55), earning Super Centex honors as a fullback while starting both ways, also playing linebacker. His senior year Stafford was chosen as Temple’s top all-around player on a team that also featured future legendary Wildcats coach Bob McQueen. Stafford went on to play in college at Midwestern State and Texas Tech, then spent 31 years in the high school coaching ranks. He was an assistant coach under McQueen for the 1979 Temple team that went 15-0 and won state.
Before he ever became an NFL head coach, Rhodes cut up the turf making defenders miss at Mexia. Rhodes and three other Black students helped integrate the 1968 Mexia team, coached by McQueen. As a dynamic, elusive running back, Rhodes helped the Blackcats win district and make the playoffs that year. He played collegiately at TCU and Tulsa, then spent seven years as a player in the NFL with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. His 30-year coaching career included head coaching stints for the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.
Allison was an all-state quarterback at Odessa in the 1970s, and is regarded as one of the best players to ever come out of that tradition-rich program. In 1973, he passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 140 and another score in a win over rival Permian. Allison chose Texas Tech over a variety of college offers and won Southwest Conference MVP recognition for the Red Raiders in 1976. He played one season with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, then joined the coaching profession. He had assistant coaching stops at Texas Tech, Duke, Southern Miss, Auburn and Clemson to go along with a five-year run as the head coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga from 2003-08. Allison currently serves as the director of Texas Tech’s Double-T Alumni Association.
Walker racked up more than 1,200 receiving yards at Port Arthur Jefferson in his two seasons of high school ball. His senior year he was the District 22-5A Offensive Player of the Year, a Texas Super 60 player as selected by the Houston Chronicle, and a first-team all-state selection. Walker continued playing football at Texas A&M, catching 98 passes and scoring eight touchdowns from 1983 to ’86. He now provides color commentary for high school state championship games for Bally (formerly Fox) Sports Southwest.
There are probably ball carriers from the 1990s who are still reverberating from the hits that Fairfield’s Brackens delivered. He made three Super Centex teams while starring for the Eagles as a defensive lineman and fullback, and was later recognized on the UIL’s All-Century Team. Brackens played four seasons for the Texas Longhorns from 1992-95, making the All-America team as a defensive end as a senior. His 24 career sacks ranked eighth all-time in UT history when he graduated. Brackens went on to play eight years with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, making the Pro Bowl in 1999.
McCoy finished his high school career at Jim Ned as the most prolific passer in Class 2A history. He amassed 9,344 passing yards and 116 touchdowns and was twice chosen as the Class 2A Texas Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. He also helped Jim Ned reach the Class 2A Div. I state championship game in 2003. McCoy excelled as a quarterback at the University of Texas, compiling more than 13,000 career passing yards to go with a 45-8 win-loss record. He spurred the Longhorns to the national championship game in the 2009 season. McCoy now suits up for the Arizona Cardinals, his fifth NFL team in 12 seasons.
This year’s Dave Campbell Special Contributor to the Game is Wilcox, a fixture in the Iowa Park community for more than seven decades. He played fullback at Iowa Park in 1946 at 130 pounds before a knee injury ended his playing days. The head coach asked Wilcox to take over duties as the public address announcer, a position he held for 72 years before retiring at age 91 in 2019.