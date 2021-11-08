Baylor's McGuire named Texas Tech head coach

Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire has been named Texas Tech's head coach after five seasons with the Bears.

McGuire will replace Matt Wells, who was fired two weeks ago in his third season at Texas Tech. He finished 13-17 overall at Texas Tech and was 5-3 this season.

McGuire coached three seasons under former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and the last two under Dave Aranda. McGuire, who has served as Baylor's outside linebackers coach, has been one of Baylor's top recruiters because of his deep ties to Texas coaches.

McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, came to Baylor after a legendary run as head coach at Cedar Hill High School. He led Cedar Hill to a 141-42 record and three state championships in 14 seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

When asked about potential interest from other schools surrounding McGuire last week, Aranda said: "I'm really impressed with Joey and have been since I've known him. Just being here with him and just his ability to help with our team and recruiting and with the high school coaches in the state is of great value. I’m way supportive of Joey."

