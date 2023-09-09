FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One of Ryan McGuyre’s familiar expressions when asked how he’s doing is “better than I deserve.”

He received a well-deserved honor on Saturday.

The Baylor volleyball coach became the BU program’s all-time winningest coach as the 14th-ranked Bears defeated Bowling Green, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18, in the Ram Classic hosted by Colorado State. The win gave McGuyre his program-record 182nd win as Baylor coach, surpassing former coach Jim Barnes, who had 181 wins from 2004-15.

Overall, McGuyre has 731 victories in his coaching career leading both women’s and men’s volleyball teams. At Baylor, he owns a 182-66 record with seven straight trips to the NCAA tournament, including four in a row in the Sweet 16.

In this one, freshman Kyndal Stowers banged 20 kills, her second 20-kill performance of the week. Sophomore setter Averi Carlson delivered 47 assists.

It marked Baylor’s second win of the tournament, as the Bears (3-3) swept host Colorado State, 3-0, behind 19 kills from Stowers and 10 more from Allie Sczech.

Baylor will close out the tournament Sunday at 11 a.m. Central against Pacific.