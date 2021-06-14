Baylor's McKenzie picked as Freshman All-American

Baylor’s Jared McKenzie was selected as a Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday.

McKenzie led the Bears and finished second in the Big 12 with a .383 batting average. He also had 62 runs, 10 home runs, 14 doubles, four triples and 44 RBIs while starting all 51 games in center field for the Bears. He also led Baylor with 134 total bases, a .626 slugging percentage and a .453 on-base percentage.

Baylor joins Max Muncy (2010) and Shea Langeliers (2017) as the only Baylor players to garner the honor from the NCBWA. Muncy now plays at the Major League level with the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Langeliers is at Double-A in the Atlanta Braves' organization.