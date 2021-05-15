Baylor's Miller breaks Big 12 meet record in 800

MANHATTAN, Kan. — In her opening race at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller set a meet record. And she’s still got another race to go to top it.

Miller, who won an NCAA title in the 800 during the indoor season, clocked 2:01.82 to win her preliminary heat on Saturday. She’ll try to chase down a conference title on the final day of the meet Sunday.

Miller was one of a bevy of Baylor athletes who advanced through Saturday’s prelims to make the finals.

Despite the absence of All-American Tuesdi Tidwell, the Baylor women still managed to pick up some nice points in the pole vault. Alex Kubicek, a freshman from Pearland, jumped to a bronze medal, clearing 13-7.25, behind only Oklahoma’s Sydney King (13-11.25) and Kansas’s Samantha Van Hoecke, who also went 13-7.25 but took second based on fewer misses.

The meet will wrap up on Sunday.