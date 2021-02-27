Baylor's Miller claims 800, relay golds at Big 12 meet

LUBBOCK — Aaliyah Miller continues to make the most of her final indoor season for the Baylor Bears.

Miller claimed gold in the women’s 800 with a meet-record time of 2:02.98 on the final day of the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships. Then later in the day Miller ran the third leg on Baylor’s winning 4x400-meter relay team.

In that race, Baylor’s first three runners Kavia Francis, Arria Minor and Miller set the pace, sending the Bears out to the lead before handing off to anchor Lily Williams. The BU freshman was passed on her lap by Kennedy Simon of Texas, but Williams chased Simon back down to propel the Bears to the victory. Baylor’s winning time was 3:31.90, while the Longhorns came in at 3:32.90.

It was still an impressive day for Texas, which swept both the men’s and women’s team titles. Baylor’s women were fifth with 93 points, just 2.5 points behind fourth-place Texas Tech, while the Baylor men came in eighth with 51 points.

Obviously Miller proved to be major star, as usual, for the BU women. She turned the 800 into a runaway, building a three-second advantage by the 400-meter mark and only widening the gap on the final lap. Her 2:02.98 bested the old Big 12 record held by Kansas’s Marleena Eubanks, who ran 2:03.99 in 2019. UT’s Valery Tobias was second at 2:06.64.