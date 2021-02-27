Baylor's Miller claims 800, relay golds at Big 12 meet

LUBBOCK — Aaliyah Miller continues to make the most of her final indoor season for the Baylor Bears.
Miller claimed gold in the women’s 800 with a meet-record time of 2:02.98 on the final day of the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships. Then later in the day Miller ran the third leg on Baylor’s winning 4x400-meter relay team.
In that race, Baylor’s first three runners Kavia Francis, Arria Minor and Miller set the pace, sending the Bears out to the lead before handing off to anchor Lily Williams. The BU freshman was passed on her lap by Kennedy Simon of Texas, but Williams chased Simon back down to propel the Bears to the victory. Baylor’s winning time was 3:31.90, while the Longhorns came in at 3:32.90.
It was still an impressive day for Texas, which swept both the men’s and women’s team titles. Baylor’s women were fifth with 93 points, just 2.5 points behind fourth-place Texas Tech, while the Baylor men came in eighth with 51 points.
Obviously Miller proved to be major star, as usual, for the BU women. She turned the 800 into a runaway, building a three-second advantage by the 400-meter mark and only widening the gap on the final lap. Her 2:02.98 bested the old Big 12 record held by Kansas’s Marleena Eubanks, who ran 2:03.99 in 2019. UT’s Valery Tobias was second at 2:06.64.
The most pleasant surprise for Baylor came on the men’s side from Deshaun Jones. Competing in just his third meet of the season, the mid-year enrollee from Barton Community Creek (Kan.) College popped in the final of the 60-meter hurdles. Jones, who had his Baylor head shot photo taken just Saturday, busted out to a personal-best time of 7.68 to win the Big 12 title. Texas Tech’s Maliek Kendall was second at 7.89.
On the women’s side, freshman Ackera Nugent was the runner-up in the 60 hurdles. Nugent had a time of 7.98 seconds, while UT’s Chanel Brissett won the race in an NCAA-best 7.89, which would’ve been good enough for a silver medal in the men’s race.
Nugent still will take home a school record from the meet, as she bested Tiffani “Little Tiff” McReynolds’ record in the prelims, going 7.91.
The Baylor men’s 4x400 relay team was a scratch, as the Bears were pretty beat up with injuries.
In the women’s 600-yard run, Williams captured a silver medal at 1:20.88. That matched the silver BU took in the men’s 600 from freshman Christopher Dupree.
Baylor’s next action for a select group of qualifiers will come at the NCAA Indoor Championships March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.