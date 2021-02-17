 Skip to main content
Baylor's Miller, Lightfoot garner Big 12 honors
Baylor track and field athletes KC Lightfoot and Aaliyah Miller swept the Big 12’s weekly honors on Wednesday.

Lightfoot was named Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Week after becoming the first collegian to clear six meters in the indoor pole vault. He set an NCAA record for a third time this year with his mark of 19-8.25 (6 meters) at the Texas Tech Shootout.

Miller broke her own school record in the 800 meters in winning at the Iowa State Classic. Her personal-best time of 2:02.35 pushed her into the No. 2 spot in the NCAA.

