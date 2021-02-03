 Skip to main content
Baylor's Miller, Lightfoot named Big 12 award winners
Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller and KC Lightfoot were named the Women’s and Men’s Big 12 Track and Field Athletes of the Week on Wednesday.

Miller won the women’s 800 at the Texas Tech Invitational and Multis in a time of 2:04.96, third in the NCAA. The senior breezed to gold by better than three seconds. She also ran a leg on BU’s second-place 4x400 relay team.

Lightfoot, meanwhile, set the NCAA record for the second time in three weeks in the pole vault. He cleared 19-6.25 on his second try at that height, eclipsing his own record that he set two weeks prior in the same building.

