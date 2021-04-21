Baylor's Miller named Big 12 Track Athlete of Week

Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller claimed Big 12 Track Athlete of the Week honors after taking part in a historic running of the 800 meters last weekend at the Michael Johnson Invitational.

Miller set the Baylor outdoor record in a time of 2:00.87, the best of her career. And yet that time was second in the race, as Texas A&M’s Athing Mu set a new collegiate mark at 1:57.73.

Miller now owns the Baylor 800 records both indoor and outdoors. She won the national title in the event during the indoor season.