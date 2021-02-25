Baylor's Miller running free, easy with finish line in sight

Stress. Fracture. Taken apart, the words carry enough pain on their own. Stress — a constraining force or influence, such as a force exerted when one body part presses on, pulls on, pushes against, or tends to compress or twist another body part. Fracture — the act or process of breaking. Combined together, the words brought all kinds of anguish to Miller.

Hey, it’s just a hairline fracture, right? Yeah, well you try running a national-level two-lap race with a crack in your foot. You try giving up a promising, potential All-American season.

Still, the injury didn’t break Miller. Her teammates and coaches wouldn’t allow it.

“Sitting out really hurt a lot. I looked forward to my time as a freshman wanting to come in and contribute immediately, especially when I realized we were a good team in 2017, winning our first Big 12 title,” Miller said. “So knowing I had that … it was really hard initially to get through it, but through the time I had off it was really nice to make sure that I had that same special relationship I had, regardless of if I was running great times or if I was hurt.