Baylor's Miller running free, easy with finish line in sight

When you start the race, you can’t always see the finish line. Back in the fall of 2016, Aaliyah Miller could have never envisioned that she’d still be competing for Baylor in 2021.
Yet here she is, with the end in sight — and she’s picking up steam for what appears to be a frenzied finishing kick.
Miller, Baylor’s fifth-year senior half-miler, should be done by now. In a way, she already is, considering she earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing last May. But she entered 2021 with one indoor and two outdoor seasons left of eligibility. These unforeseen opportunities came about because of a missed 2017 outdoor season due to a stress fracture in her right foot, a 2020 indoor season that she redshirted in thoughts of conserving energy for a run at the Tokyo Olympics, and a 2020 outdoor campaign that never happened because of COVID-19.
So, Miller views 2021 as a surprise party, an unexpected gift.
“I feel like it’s been so long, to even be in championship season for me,” said Miller, who will compete with the rest of the Baylor team at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships starting Friday in Lubbock. “Before this my last meet was 2019 outdoor nationals in Austin. That seems like so long ago, let alone an indoor season. Through all this time I’ve had off I said, I’m not going to take any race for granted.”
Remember the “How it Started, How it’s Going” meme that was so ubiquitous in the fall of 2020? It typically reflected the years taking a ragged toll on the meme-maker. Well, in Miller’s case, the reverse is true.
How it started — with grumbles and skepticism about the sport of track. How it’s going — with the earnest confidence that comes in knowing you’re one of the best runners in the country.
Miller was born in Manhattan, New York, but lived there only two years before her family moved to the Dallas area. She considers herself a full-fledged Texan, understandably so. “I wish I could say I knew more about New York, show people around, but I have no recollection of it. I was definitely raised in Texas, a Texan full-bore,” she said.
When Miller was 6 years old and playing on a soccer team, a friend coaxed her to join McKinney’s summer track program. We’ll do it together, her friend said. So Miller had her parents sign her up.
Then her friend departed for an unmentioned summer-long family vacation.
“My parents were like, ‘We already paid for it, you’re doing it.’ I think my parents already had an idea that I was going to get into summer track,” Miller said. “Once I was in it, I think I ran summer track from age 6 or 7 until my sophomore or junior year of high school. It really became another family, traveling with those girls and the coaches. I still keep in contact with them. It really became a family bond, too.”
Baylor coach Todd Harbour was acquainted with Miller’s cross country and track coach at McKinney Boyd High School. “Watch out for this kid,” that coach said, and Harbour didn’t need any convincing. He offered Miller a scholarship based on one freshman cross country season.
“Mind you, I knew nothing about Baylor, I really didn’t care for cross country that much,” Miller said. “I was like, this person is insane. Coach Harbour is insane. But my teammates were, ‘Oh my gosh! Baylor!’ I really didn’t know the weight that Baylor had yet, because I was pretty naïve.”
She quickly boned up on Baylor’s reputation as both a track and field national contender and a strong academic school. Beyond that, Miller built a close relationship with Harbour. “I just knew this place was the right fit for me,” she said.
Turns out Baylor beat the rush with its ground-floor recruitment of Miller. She claimed five individual state championships for McKinney Boyd over the next four years. She blew away all comers in the 800, and added a silver medal in that race at the 2016 USA Track and Field Junior Championships as well, clocking 2:02.96.
Given her blend of motor and motivation, Miller fully expected to compete for a national title in the 800 as a Baylor freshman in the 2016-17 school year. She began living up to that promise by setting the BU indoor school record with a time of 2:02.89 at the Iowa State Classic. But her plans and progress derailed as a result of her stress fracture diagnosis.
Stress. Fracture. Taken apart, the words carry enough pain on their own. Stress — a constraining force or influence, such as a force exerted when one body part presses on, pulls on, pushes against, or tends to compress or twist another body part. Fracture — the act or process of breaking. Combined together, the words brought all kinds of anguish to Miller.
Hey, it’s just a hairline fracture, right? Yeah, well you try running a national-level two-lap race with a crack in your foot. You try giving up a promising, potential All-American season.
Still, the injury didn’t break Miller. Her teammates and coaches wouldn’t allow it.
“Sitting out really hurt a lot. I looked forward to my time as a freshman wanting to come in and contribute immediately, especially when I realized we were a good team in 2017, winning our first Big 12 title,” Miller said. “So knowing I had that … it was really hard initially to get through it, but through the time I had off it was really nice to make sure that I had that same special relationship I had, regardless of if I was running great times or if I was hurt.
“So that was really, really nice to have during the time I was hurt. They didn’t let me (slip away). My coach was like, ‘You’re coming to the team meetings,’ making sure I was still showing face. They didn’t want me to be all alone in my room while my teammates would go compete. It was really hard to watch, but it’s God’s timing, and everything happens for a reason. I couldn’t be more thankful to get that outdoor season back, because I have it now. It’s a really funky way of looking at things.”
Miller didn’t slip away, she powered back with ferocity. In 2018, she won Big 12 indoor and outdoor titles in the 800 on her way to being named the conference’s Freshman of the Year. She also picked up her first All-America plaudit as a member of Baylor’s 4x400 relay quartet. The opportunity to connect with her teammates in a relay environment is “a big part of why I came to Baylor,” she said.
As she progresses toward the bell lap of her Baylor career — technically, she still has one more outdoor season of eligibility, should she choose to use it in 2022 — Miller is running better than ever. Granted, it helps being healthy. At the Iowa State Classic two weeks ago, she broke her own school record at the same site where she first rewrote the mark back in 2017, this time zipping to the line in a time of 2:02.35. In addition to being the No. 2 time in the NCAA and the No. 19 time in the world, Miller’s clocking met the Olympic Trials standard. That’s handy, since she hopes to represent the U.S. later this year at the delayed Tokyo Summer Games.
But each race, whether it’s in Ames, Iowa or Waco or halfway across the world in Japan, summons similar feelings for Miller these days.
It’s all a gift. Sometimes one you never saw coming.
“Each time we step on the track is really an opportunity for us to show what we’ve been working on,” Miller said. “We’ve been training for so long. Getting to compete is the fun part, and the part we all look forward to. I’m not going to take anything for granted, for sure.”