Baylor's Miller seventh in NCAA 800 meters

Baylor track

Baylor senior Aaliyah Miller finished seventh in the 800 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

 Baylor Athletics photo

EUGENE, Ore. – Both Baylor 800-meter runner Aaliyah Miller and 400-meter runner Kavia Francis earned All-American honors in Saturday’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Bears’ 4x400-meter relay team was also recognized for All-American honors as Mariah Ayers, Francis, Gontse Morake and Imaobong Uko placed eighth.

Florida won the team championship while Texas finished second, Kentucky third and LSU fourth.

Miller finished seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:03.56 to become Baylor’s first All-American in the event with a top eight finish.

Boise State’s Kristie Schoffield won with a time of 2:01.09 while Villanova’s McKenna Keegan took second at 2:01.71 to edge Oklahoma State’s Gabija Galvydyte at 2:01.76.

Francis took eighth in the 400 with a time of 52.16 for Baylor’s highest finish in the event since Nichole Jones in 2007.

Florida’s Talitha Diggs won the race with a time of 49.99 while Texas A&M’s Charokee Young came in second at 50.65 and Texas’ Kennedy Simon placed third at 50.69.

In the 4x400 relay, Baylor was clocked at 3:28.89. Kentucky won the relay with a time of 3:22.55, followed by Texas at 3:23.35 and Arkansas at 3:23.69.

Both Francis and Ayers repeated as All-Americans in the 4x400. Francis is now a four-time All-American with Saturday's two top eight finishes, and last year’s outdoor and indoor 4x400 relay finishes.

Baylor’s Koi Johnson placed 13th in the triple jump at 42-9¾.

