Baylor's Milton returning for fifth season
Baylor's Milton returning for fifth season

Baylor Texas Football - Mark Milton (copy)

Baylor cornerback Mark Milton announced Wednesday that he will return for his fifth season of eligibility in 2022.

 Chuck Burton, Associated Press

Baylor senior cornerback Mark Milton announced Wednesday that he will return for his fifth season of eligibility in 2022.

Milton played in all 14 games for the Bears in 2021 and recorded 27 tackles with two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Players have been awarded a fifth season since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Numerous Baylor players are taking advantage of the ruling as defensive lineman Cole Maxwell and offensive linemen Connor Galvin, Grant Miller and Khalil Keith have announced that they're returning for their fifth seasons of eligibility.

