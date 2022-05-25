Baylor's missed chances grease wheels for Frogs' rally in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON — Baylor baseball fans have seen this movie entitled “Missed Opportunities” before, and it never seems to end well for the 2022 Bears.

The eighth-seeded Bears put themselves into perfect position to steal a win away from top-seeded TCU. But the Bears couldn’t hang onto a lead, and the Frogs hopped out that hole with a four-run, late-inning rally to take a 4-2 win in the teams’ Big 12 tournament opener on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

It was a waste of a terrific outing by BU starter Blake Helton, who opened with three hitless innings and took a shutout into the sixth.

“When your starting pitcher gives an outing like that, it’s a little tough to only muster as many as we did,” said BU second baseman Tre Richardson. “But, with that being said … TCU is a really good team and they won the conference for a reason in the regular season. We knew in a game like that, regardless of who they ran out there, runs were going to be at a premium. And missing some of the opportunities we had, it doesn’t feel too good, but that’s just the game of baseball.”

Baylor (26-27), which must win this tournament to extend its season to the NCAA tourney, drops into an elimination game against fourth-seeded Oklahoma State (36-19) at 9 a.m. Thursday. The Cowboys took two of three from the Bears last weekend in the final regular-season series in Waco.

TCU (36-18) advances to meet fifth-seeded Texas (40-17) in the winner’s bracket at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Longhorns blanked Oklahoma State, 4-0, in Wednesday’s first game.

On the heels of Helton’s moxie on the mound, the Bears carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth. But in that inning the Frogs tied the score on a couple of sharply-hit balls that could’ve gone for outs with more attentive defense from Baylor.

With one out and a man on base, Frogs catcher Kurtis Byrne smacked a hard grounder toward Baylor’s Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo. The BU third baseman couldn’t come up with the bang-bang scoop, and the ball zipped past him into left field on a play that went into the scorebook as a single. That set the stage for designated hitter Bobby Goodloe, who didn’t shrink from the opportunity for the Frogs.

Goodloe pounded a fly ball toward left-center field. Both Baylor leftfielder Cam Caley and centerfielder Jared McKenzie converged, but whatever communication they mustered went for naught. McKenzie ended up falling down as the outfielders met, allowing the ball to fall in safely for a shutout-snuffing RBI double. Moments later, David Bishop tied the game for TCU by sizzling a liner that Caley caught on the fly in left for the second out. Caley ended up throwing to second base to double off Goodloe, but not before Byrne scored from third on Bishop’s sac fly, tying the game at 2.

Yes, this game turned on a ball (or two) that could’ve been caught. Rodriguez said he wasn’t sure the exact cause of the miscommunication between Caley and McKenzie in the outfield, but added that the cavernous Globe Life Field may have played a factor.

“Your centerfielder is your general. When both guys call things in an environment like that, you don’t know if it’s an echo or what,” Rodriguez aid. “When both guys are going after a ball, you almost have to over-communicate. Sometimes, a first time playing in this venue, it just didn’t happen.

“That’s the frustrating part. If it’s a typical day at Baylor Ballpark, that play is probably made. It’s easy communication. But I think they may not have heard it or they said it at the same time, and that’s the frustrating part. You have to over-communicate in opportunities like this.”

Despite the missed chances, Helton wasn’t about to throw his fielders under the bus.

“I can’t get too mad at the defense,” Helton said. “I was making bad pitches and (the Frogs) hit them. It would’ve been nice to get those plays, but I’d already been saved enough times. Tre had a great play – missed a spot and it got crushed and Tre saved me (with a diving stop in the fifth). So they’ve been making plays for me all day. I just started making mistakes in that last inning. I can’t always count on them to erase my mistakes.”

Suddenly all square, TCU seized the chance the Bears offered. With Grant Golomb on the mound, the Frogs took their first lead of the game in the eighth. Tommy Sacco worked a leadoff walk from Golomb, then Brayden Taylor promptly followed with a single, putting runners at the corners with no outs.

Golomb uncorked a wild pitch to score Sacco with the go-ahead run. Then TCU added an insurance run as well when Byrne swatted an RBI single to left, pushing the gap to 4-2.

Offensively, the Bears couldn’t squeeze out much juice against the four hurlers TCU sent to the hill. Baylor finished with just five hits, none after scoring its second run in the sixth inning. While Richardson delivered lively at-bats all day, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs scored, the other two hitters at the top of BU’s lineup, Jack Pineda and Jared McKenzie, couldn’t buy a hit, collectively going 0-for-8.

Perhaps the most painful part for the Bears is that they certainly positioned themselves for a landing in the winner’s circle. Helton struggled with his command in the opening inning, tossing just six of his 20 pitches in the inning for strikes while walking the bases loaded. But he ultimately escaped unscathed when he induced a flyout from Bishop for the third out.

Thereafter, Helton found the zone, and kept the Frogs frazzled much of the way. He recorded a career-high seven strikeouts and didn’t yield a hit until Goodloe’s leadoff single in the fourth.

“We didn’t face him earlier in the year, I believe he was hurt,” said TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos of Helton. “He had a really good breaking ball, which we tried to lay off as much as we can. It’s easier said than done. He did a good job of moving in and out, changing speeds and throwing the breaking ball for a strike, which then allowed him to throw it out of the zone and get some chases from our guys.”

Baylor staked Helton to a 1-0 lead after the top of the first. The Bears came out hacking against TCU starter Brett Walker. Richardson smoked a one-out double to the deepest part of the park in left-center. Two batters later, Kyle Nevin put a charge into one to the other gap in right-center. The ball came down just inches from the top of the fence, just shy of a home run, but nevertheless a satisfying RBI triple for the BU first baseman.

The score stayed 1-0 until the top of the sixth, when Baylor plated its second run of the day. Richardson doubled and Nevin was hit by a pitch to set the table for Antonio Valdez. The Baylor designated hitter greeted Frog reliever Caleb Bolden by slapping a single through the right side to bring Richardson plateward and give the Bears a 2-0 edge.

Unfortunately for the Bears, the theme of their day centered less on the plays they made and more on the ones they didn’t. Baylor hit just 2-of-11 (.167) with runners in scoring position and left seven runners stranded for the game. Meanwhile, the Frogs just kept grinding out at-bats and broke through with the late rally.

It goes down as the Bears’ fifth straight Big 12 tournament loss and pushes the team to the brink of a season conclusion. To stay alive, Rodriguez said the Bears will need another strong starting pitching performance as well as more offensive execution, specifically some timely two-out RBIs. The coach didn’t name a starting pitcher for Thursday’s game with OSU, but noted that “if we need to throw 14 pitchers, we’ll throw 14 pitchers.”

There’s no next game if the Bears don’t win on Thursday.

“We need to put everything out there tomorrow,” he said.

