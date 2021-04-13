 Skip to main content
Baylor's Mitchell declares for NBA Draft
Baylor's Mitchell declares for NBA Draft

bears homecoming (copy)

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell announced that he'll be headed to the NBA, where he is expected to be a first-round selection.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

From NCAA champion to NBA Draft pick, that’s where Davion Mitchell seems to be headed.

Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday night, just a little while after Baylor’s championship parade. The fourth-year junior guard, a former transfer from Auburn, is expected to be a lottery pick in this year’s draft.

“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine and I truly believe I am ready to start living that dream,” Mitchell said. “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.”

Mitchell averaged 14 points and 5.5 assists per game in the 2020-21 season and was named the National Defensive Player of the Year by multiple publications.

