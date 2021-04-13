Baylor's Mitchell declares for NBA Draft

From NCAA champion to NBA Draft pick, that’s where Davion Mitchell seems to be headed.

Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday night, just a little while after Baylor’s championship parade. The fourth-year junior guard, a former transfer from Auburn, is expected to be a lottery pick in this year’s draft.

“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine and I truly believe I am ready to start living that dream,” Mitchell said. “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.”

Mitchell averaged 14 points and 5.5 assists per game in the 2020-21 season and was named the National Defensive Player of the Year by multiple publications.