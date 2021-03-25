Baylor's Mitchell emerges as all-purpose threat

“Those guys were out there for me every day,” Mitchell said. “If I felt I needed to get better at something, they stayed in the gym with me and helped me get my rhythm. If we were watching film, they’d say you should do this, they’d say your feet aren’t squared.”

Watching film from last season, Mitchell saw that often his feet weren't squared up to the basket or he was off-balanced when he shot the ball. When the ball left his hand, he wanted to get more rotation on the shot.

Resolving those technical issues aren’t the only reason his shooting percentages have soared. Playing with gifted guards like Butler, Teague and Adam Flagler, defenses can’t focus solely on Mitchell.

The Baylor guards also have 6-10 Flo Thamba and 6-8 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua setting road-block screens to get them open.

“We’re a talented team with guys that make shots, and they make it easier for me to get open,” Mitchell said. “I end up wide open when the defense is helping on other teammates, and our bigs are doing a great job setting screens. That’s why my percentages are good.”

Mitchell also finds open shots because defenses must respect his ability to drive to the basket.