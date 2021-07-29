Baylor's Mitchell taken No. 9 by Kings; Butler falls out of first round

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — It was a dream night for the King and one of waiting for the Butler.
The Sacramento Kings selected Baylor guard Davion Mitchell with the No. 9 pick of Thursday’s NBA Draft. His backcourt teammate Jared Butler, meanwhile, had to wait to hear his name called, as he didn’t get selected in the first round. Mitchell and Butler were hoping to give Baylor two first-round picks for the first time in program history, but that designation will have to wait at least another year.
The New Orleans Pelicans finally put an end to Butler's waiting with the 40th overall pick in the second round.
Nicknamed “Off Night” because of his feisty, on-ball defense and ability to give opponents off nights, Mitchell joins a Sacramento team well-stocked with talented young guards like DeAaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton. But Mitchell should bring a superior defensive presence to the Kings’ backcourt after winning the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor this past season.
He also has steadily improved as a shooter and playmaker over the course of his college career. In 2020-21 he averaged 14 points and 5.5 assists for the NCAA champion Bears.
Mitchell became the third Top 10 pick in Baylor basketball history, following Vinnie Johnson (No. 7 in 1979, Seattle Supersonics) and Ekpe Udoh (No. 6 in 2010, Golden State Warriors).
Mitchell also became the fourth first-round pick in the Scott Drew era, following Udoh, Perry Jones III (2012) and Taurean Prince (2016).
“I just want to shout out to Baylor, thank you for bringing me in (as a transfer) from Auburn,” Mitchell said. “It’s been an amazing feeling to be there. I think Baylor has just taught me to put others over myself. That’s been our motto — JOY, Jesus, Others, Yourself. It’s what I live by. It brought us together and brought us a national championship, and it brought me here.”
Coach Luke Walton’s Kings team was 28th in points allowed and 30th in defensive shooting percentage. Improving the overall defense was paramount to general manager Monte McNair’s offseason plans as he tries to help the Kings end their NBA record-tying 15-year playoff drought.
Butler was Baylor’s leading scorer on the season at 16.7 points per game and won the Most Outstanding Player honors of the NCAA tournament. He was diagnosed with a heart condition before he ever played a college game, but the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Committee cleared him to play earlier in July. Still, that past diagnosis may have hurt Butler’s stock, especially since it prevented him from working out for teams while he waited for the panel’s decision.
In the Pelicans, Butler will return to his home state of Louisiana, as he played his high school ball at Riverside Academy in Reserve, La. Baylor's Drew, in an interview with ESPN at the end of the first round, said that whoever ended up with Butler would get "a great value pick."
Elsewhere, Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver didn’t want to overthink the first pick in the draft.
He did what everyone expected and grabbed Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.
“This was almost anti-climactic because everyone had him first in their mock drafts,” he said with a smile. “He gives our roster so much flexibility because we can play him in the frontcourt or the backcourt. That and his leadership — he’s a human connector — are two of the things that put him over the top.”
Cunningham, the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman, averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while leading the Cowboys to a 21-9 record and their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years.
The Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick. Green joins a team that is rebuilding after sinking to an NBA-worst 17-55 last season after James Harden forced a trade to Brooklyn to end a streak of eight consecutive playoff trips.
Green is Houston’s first first-round pick since the Rockets selected Sam Dekker with the 18th pick in 2015 and their highest pick since they took Yao Ming first overall in 2002.
Green did not shy away from the pressure of being a high draft pick and said he is excited about being the centerpiece of the Rockets in the post-Harden era.
“I can be that piece,” he said. “I think I can bring that dog mentality, that defensive mindset ... they already got a lot of star players, a lot of excitement on the team. I think they’re just missing one more piece and I think I can fulfill that.”
The shooting guard comes to the Rockets after going straight from high school in California to the NBA G-League with the Ignite. The 6-foot-6, 186-pound Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for the Ignite last season.
After Cunningham and Green, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected USC big man Evan Mobley at No. 3, the Toronto Raptors went with Florida State forward Scottie Barnes at No. 4, and then the Orlando Magic selected Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs at No. 5.
The other big news of Thursday’s draft day involved a trade, as ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were nearing a deal to acquire nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the Wizards. In return, Washington would reportedly receive Kyle Kuzma, Montezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick.
Filling out the Top 10 picks were Australia guard Josh Giddey to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6, Congo’s Jonathan Kuminga to the Golden State Warriors at No. 7, Michigan forward Franz Wagner to the Magic at No. 8, Baylor’s Mitchell to the Kings at No. 9 and Stanford guard Ziaire Williams to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 10.