Baylor's Mitchell taken No. 9 by Kings; Butler falls out of first round

Mitchell also became the fourth first-round pick in the Scott Drew era, following Udoh, Perry Jones III (2012) and Taurean Prince (2016).

“I just want to shout out to Baylor, thank you for bringing me in (as a transfer) from Auburn,” Mitchell said. “It’s been an amazing feeling to be there. I think Baylor has just taught me to put others over myself. That’s been our motto — JOY, Jesus, Others, Yourself. It’s what I live by. It brought us together and brought us a national championship, and it brought me here.”

Coach Luke Walton’s Kings team was 28th in points allowed and 30th in defensive shooting percentage. Improving the overall defense was paramount to general manager Monte McNair’s offseason plans as he tries to help the Kings end their NBA record-tying 15-year playoff drought.

Butler was Baylor’s leading scorer on the season at 16.7 points per game and won the Most Outstanding Player honors of the NCAA tournament. He was diagnosed with a heart condition before he ever played a college game, but the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Committee cleared him to play earlier in July. Still, that past diagnosis may have hurt Butler’s stock, especially since it prevented him from working out for teams while he waited for the panel’s decision.

