Baylor’s track and field athletes wrapped up their time competing at various national championship meets over the weekend, with a pair of Bears claiming titles.

BU’s Gary Moore Jr., who will be entering his sophomore year, picked up a gold medal in the Under-20 shot put at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon. Moore had a best toss of 65-0¾ on his second attempt.

At the Nigerian National Championships, Baylor’s Imaobong Uko won her first senior title in the 400-meter dash. She clocked 52-flat in the semis and then 52.07 in the final to win gold in the final. That did not meet the world qualifying standard, but goes down as a national title nonetheless.

Back in Oregon, Baylor’s Mariah Ayers finished 10th in the women’s 200 at 22.61 seconds, just missing the finals cutoff by two spots. In the men’s event, Kamden Jackson did not finish.

Matthew Moorer closed his Baylor career in the 400-meter preliminaries on Thursday night, crossing the line in 17th place, exactly a half second away from a timed qualifying spot.

Now one season into her professional career, Aaliyah Miller finished in the women’s 800 meters in 29th place, with a 2:05.95. Trayvon Bromell advanced through two rounds to the men’s 100-meter final where he finished sixth. His best race of the meet was 10.02 seconds in the semifinal.

KC Lightfoot, just a month removed from the American record and the No. 1 seed in the competition, pulled up on his first attempt at 19-2¾ and pulled out of the competition to tie for fourth.