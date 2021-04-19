Baylor's Mullet Bros gaining attention

“We’re in the hotel room before the Texas game, and I was like dang, I really need a haircut,” Mayer said. “Jackson goes like bro you should get a mullet. I was like bro you know I would never get a mullet. So he’s like just put your hair behind your ears, see how it looks. And of course, it looked amazing.”

Mayer had to think a bit before giving up his retro floppy-haired Pete Maravich look.

“A lot of people loved the Pete Maravich look,” Mayer said. “My next door neighbor went to LSU with him and watched him play a bunch of times. So he was like the ultimate Pete Maravich fan. But he loves me, so he was like do whatever you want man. Honestly, it probably wasn’t that hard because me and Jackson talked about it and got so excited about it that when I did it I was like this is totally the move.”

Since getting his mullet, Moffatt said people have introduced him to the Billy Ray Cyrus song “I Want My Mullet Back.”

“I will admit my sister watched a lot of Hannah Montana on Disney Channel back in the day,” Moffatt said. “I would say I’m a moderate Billy Ray Cyrus fan. A lot of people would sing me his song ‘I Want My Mullet Back’ or whatever. I’ve heard that one a few times.”