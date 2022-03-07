Baylor's NaLyssa Smith claims Big 12 Player of the Year

The way NaLyssa Smith has played lately, no award seems too lofty for the Baylor senior forward.

So it was no surprise that Smith captured her second consecutive Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year honor on Monday as the conference announced its awards.

Smith scored a career-high 35 points on Sunday as Baylor claimed an outright Big 12 championship, its 12th in a row, with a victory over Texas Tech. That was one of four games of 30 or more points for Smith since the start of conference play in January.

She will enter the postseason as the No. 8 scorer in the country at 22.3 points per game and the No. 9 rebounder at 11.7 boards per contest.

Smith wasn’t alone on the All-Big 12 team. Jordan Lewis, a graduate transfer from Alabama, earned Newcomer of the Year. Lewis is second on the Bears in scoring at 11.8 points per game and leads them in assists at 5.3 per outing.

Smith and Lewis were both first-team All-Big 12 selections. Smith also made the league’s all-defense squad.

Sarah Andrews (11.6 ppg, 4.6 apg) was Baylor’s lone representative on the second team. Ja’Mee Asberry and Queen Egbo received honorable mention, putting all five of the Bears starters somewhere on the All-Big 12 list.

Kansas' Brandon Schneider was named Coach of the Year, and Iowa State's Lexi Donarski claimed Defensive Player of the Year.