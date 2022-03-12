Baylor's NaLyssa Smith dominates Sooners, leads Bears into Big 12 tourney final

KANSAS CITY — When things get competitive, fourth-ranked Baylor has perhaps the best not-so-secret weapon in women’s college basketball.

NaLyssa Smith thrives when it’s time to elevate her team.

Smith scored 14 of her career-high 37 points in the third quarter, igniting Baylor as it pulled away for a 91-76 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 semifinals at Municipal Arena.

The Sooners scrapped with the Bears for the entire first half, trading momentum swings. But Baylor brought a seven-point advantage into the second half and unleashed Smith.

The Bears looked for their star forward and she delivered. Baylor center Queen Egbo tossed an alley oop pass to Smith, who made an acrobatic catch and shot. The ball took a friendly bounce and fell through the hoop, capping a 14-2 run that gave Baylor a 61-42 lead with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma never got back within 13 points after that.

“It’s no surprise whenever she delivers for us,” Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle said. “She’s the best player in the entire country. She’s shown it this entire season. Every single time when it comes down to it, we’re going to count on her. Nine times out of 10 she’s going to make that winning basket or make that winning play for us and we put a lot of trust in her.”

With the win, Baylor (27-5) advances to the Big 12 Tournament final for the 11th consecutive tournament. The Bears, looking for their fourth straight conference tournament title, will play the winner of the Texas-Iowa State semifinal. The Big 12 Tournament championship game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday back at Municipal Arena.

Smith posted her 23rd double-double of the season, adding 11 rebounds to her 37 points. Bickle also had a career high with 21 points. Both of the savvy seniors knew the game plan was focused on them.

“I think just going into the game one of our staff had said just to me that paint scoring is the difference between when Oklahoma loses and wins,” Bickle said. “I think for me, (it was) just going in and being as aggressive as possible.”

Baylor scored 44 points in the paint. Bears coach Nicki Collen pointed out that center Queen Egbo joined Smith and Bickle in double-digit scoring with 11. Baylor made a concerted effort to play to its strength inside, a message that went from the coaches to players and even player to player.

“I looked at Lyss and I said, ‘Get in the key, man. I’m going to give you the ball every single time,’” Bickle said. “Every single time out of the timeout I said ‘Just keep doing it. They can’t guard that.’ Unless you’re going to bring two or three people to trap this girl, you’re not going to be able to guard her one on one the way she plays.”

After the alley oop bucket from Egbo, Smith scored on a similar play on a pass from Sarah Andrews. Smith ended up scoring on five of six trips down the floor for the Bears as she hit 33 points with two minutes still left in the third quarter.

It was no coincidence. Just the way Collen drew it up.

“As much I like to be pretty and cute and have fun on offense and move chess pieces around, when you play against the zone and you can play in a tunnel and your guys are better than their guys in a tunnel, that’s where you play,” Collen said. “We knew that paint points were going to be the key. That’s the difference for them in wins versus losses. We knew we had to win the battle of the paint points and we did that.”

Oklahoma rallied in the second quarter to erase what had been an eight-point Baylor lead. Sooners guard Nevaeh Tot drove to the basket for a layup that capped her team’s 10-2 run and put Oklahoma in the lead, 38-37, with 3:05 left in the first half.

But Baylor bounced back immediately.

The Bears ran their offense through Smith and she quickly powered her way inside on the baseline for a layup. Bickle followed by making a pair of free throws, then Smith made three consecutive baskets, including two when she put back her own shot.

Baylor’s 10-2 surge in response to the Sooner run reestablished the Bears’ seven-point margin, which they took to intermission.

“Nalyssa, we didn’t really have an answer for her,” Williams said. “She’s a great player. And … yeah.”

Bickle, who went to the break with 15 points, hit the key shot of the first quarter. With the clock running out on the quarter, Jordan Lewis drove into the lane, then kicked out to Bickle. The Baylor forward sized up a 3-pointer and tossed it in with three seconds remaining in the period. Bickle’s trey put Baylor in front, 25-18, going to the second quarter.

Smith had 19 points and six rebounds — four on the offensive end — going into halftime.

But Williams did her part to keep Oklahoma close. She went to intermission with 16 points. And the Sooners outrebounded Baylor in the first half, 25-21.

Williams led Oklahoma with 33 points at the end of the contest. Sooners sharp-shooting guard Taylor Robertson added 17 as she made four of eight from beyond the 3-point arc.

