Baylor's NaLyssa Smith earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith was named Big 12 Player of the Week, announced Monday, after she scored a combined 52 points in the Bears’ wins over Kansas State and West Virginia last week.

Smith scored 22 points in 28 minutes off 9-of-12 shooting in Baylor’s win over Kansas State on Wednesday before she tied her career high with 30 points to go with 12 boards and a pair each of assists and blocks in the win over West Virginia on Saturday.

The Big 12 Player of the Week honor is the second this season for Smith and the fifth of her career.

Baylor’s season continues when it hosts TCU at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.