Baylor's NaLyssa Smith erupts, drowns Hawaii, 89-49

NaLyssa Smith stomps on glass slippers.

If the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine had any aspirations of putting a Polynesian spin on the old March Madness Cinderella story, Smith shattered them in the third quarter.

Baylor’s All-American forward came out of halftime and poured in 17 points in nine minutes of action. In doing so, she elevated the Bears to an 89-49 victory on Friday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Overall, Baylor won the third quarter, 34-8, stretching a nine-point halftime advantage to 35 going into the fourth. That put the Bears on easy street as they headed into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor, the No. 7 ranked team in the nation and the No. 2 seed in the Wichita Region, will play South Dakota in the second round on Sunday. The Bears (28-6) are trying to make it to next weekend, which would be their 13th consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

Smith, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds, scored from beyond the arc, put back a couple of misses, tossed in a 15-foot jump shot from the baseline and finished alley oops — all in the first few minutes after halftime. In general, she was unstoppable on the offensive end.

Not bad for a person who wasn’t feeling tip top. Baylor coach Nicki Collen said Smith was “under the weather” a bit, so the team was trying to limit her minutes. It didn’t keep the Big 12 Player of the Year from playing like it.

“She’s one of them players that you might not realize it, but you can look up at any given moment and she’ll have 20,” Baylor guard Sarah Andrews said. “It’s amazing just the way she impacts the game and at any given moment I know she’s going to go off.”

Even when Jordan Lewis drove to the basket for a layup and had an and-one opportunity, it was Smith who rebounded Lewis’ miss from the line and directed the ball through the net. At that point, Baylor was on a 15-3 run to start the second half, seizing control of the game.

“She’s a hell of a player,” Hawaii star forward Amy Atwell said about Smith. “All week watching clips on her it was like, ‘We’re not going to stop her.’ She’s going to get hers. She’s a great player and there’s a reason she’s at where she’s at. We did a great job in the first half holding her. It was almost kind of a matter of time.”

Atwell gave a good account of herself on a national stage as she tossed in six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points.

But Baylor held the Rainbow Wahine to 22.2% from the field, including 23.5% from beyond the arc. The Bears also outrebounded Hawaii, 56-35.

Baylor center Queen Egbo excelled in a supporting role in the frontcourt. She grabbed 14 rebounds and contributed 10 point as she and Smith continue to rack up double-doubles.

The Bears were almost as good at the guard spots. Lewis stirred the drink in the first half and finished with a team-high 23 points. She added eight boards and five assists. Andrews tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Atwell kept the Rainbow Wahine in the game through the first half as she went to the break with 20 points.

She hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the contest, setting the tone for the first half.

Baylor couldn’t shake the Rainbow Wahine early. Hawaii’s Nnenna Orji completed a 3-point play in the final minute of the first quarter to pull her team within two points.

“I certainly expected her to take shots,” Collen said. “I certainly wasn’t expecting her to make them all like she was. We were there. It wasn’t like we were giving her wide-open shots.”

But the Bears came out swinging in the second quarter. Lewis hit a 3-pointer from near the top of the arc and Egbo got inside for a basket as Baylor went on a 6-0 run to open up a double-digit advantage for the first time.

Atwell kept firing. Her 3-pointer at the 3:27 mark of the second quarter cut the Bears’ lead back down to six. Atwell also drained three free throws with 26 seconds left before half to help the Rainbow Wahine stay within striking distance.

However, Lewis kept her team out front as she scored 11 before the break and Egbo added 10. Baylor took a 38-29 advantage to intermission.

While Smith was filling up the basket on the offensive end, the Baylor coaching staff switched Lewis onto Atwell on the defensive end. The move paid off as the Hawaii forward had only nine points in the third and fourth quarters.

“We gave up 20 points to one player and we didn’t want to be the team that gave up an NCAA record,” Lewis said. “So we had to kind of guard and lock in on defense.”

No. 10 South Dakota 75, No. 7 Ole Miss 61: The Coyotes jumped out to a nine-point lead early in the first quarter and stiff-armed the higher-seeded Rebels the entire way.

In doing so, South Dakota earned its first ever NCAA Division I Tournament win. The Coyotes made the Division II Final Four in 2008, but they lost in the first round of the Division I tourney on three previous trips to the Big Dance.

The South Dakota inside-outside combo of guard Chloe Lamb and post Hannah Sjerven each scored 20 points and combined for 13 rebounds.

Ole Miss standout forward Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds, but she was held to nine points on 3 of 16 shooting. Guard Angel Baker scored 23 to lead the Rebels.

Ole Miss (23-9) never led and fell behind 11-2 in the first few minutes. The Rebels sliced South Dakota’s lead to six points a couple of minutes into the third quarter when Caitlin McGee made a layup on an assist from Austin.

But South Dakota (28-5) responded immediately with a 7-0 run as Lamb nailed a 3-pointer and Kyah Watson pitched in two baskets. The Coyotes’ surge helped them lead by 14 points going into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels never got closer than 12 in the final period.

