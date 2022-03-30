Baylor's NaLyssa Smith makes Wooden All-America team

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith racked up another first-team All-America honor on Wednesday as she earned a spot on the John R. Wooden Award squad.

The Wooden Award All-America team is comprised of the top-five vote-getters in the quest to earn the John R. Wooden Award Player of the Year.

Smith joined Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Naz Hillmon (Michigan) and Rhyne Howard (Kentucky) as All-Americans, selected by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

This marks the second Wooden All-American honor for Smith, who joins Brittney Griner (2011-13) and Odyssey Sims (2013-14) as repeat honorees in Baylor history.

The All-America selection was the fifth of the season for Smith. She was a first-team pick by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The Associated Press and the USBWA.