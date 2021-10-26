Baylor's NaLyssa Smith named preseason All-America

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith has been named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, released Tuesday.

Smith was the third-leading vote getter, appearing on 24 of 29 ballots. Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers was the only unanimous selection.

As a junior, Smith averaged 18 points and 8.9 rebounds in leading Baylor to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. In doing so, she won the Wade Trophy for National Player of the Year and was named AP All-America.

Along with Bueckers and Smith, the rest of the five-member preseason AP All-America team included South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston, Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark and Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard.

Smith and the Baylor women’s basketball team open the preseason with an exhibition game against Texas A&M-Commerce at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. It will be the Ferrell Center debut of first-year Bears coach Nicki Collen.

Wednesday’s game will be the first of two exhibition games before Baylor officially opens the season versus Texas State on Nov. 9. The Bears will host West Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Ferrell Center.