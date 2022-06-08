Baylor's Nevin transferring to Oklahoma for 2023

Baylor baseball’s Kyle Nevin is headed to play for the Bears’ Big 12 rival, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Nevin announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma on Instagram this week.

“After an incredible 3 years at Baylor University with great teammates, friends and coaches, I have decided to transfer to the University of Oklahoma to continue my athletic and academic journey,” Nevin wrote.

As a third-year sophomore in 2022, Nevin hit a team-best .304 with eight home runs, 37 runs scored and 49 RBIs. He split time between right field and first base, taking over as the Bears’ regular first baseman after a broken hand injury to Chase Wehsener. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Tribune-Herald.

Nevin’s father is Phil Nevin, who has also had a notable week, as he was named interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels after the team fired Joe Maddon.

Kyle Nevin is one of a number of Baylor players who have placed their names in the transfer portal following the resignation of Steve Rodriguez, including starters Jared McKenzie (a likely professional pick), Jack Pineda and Tre Richardson.