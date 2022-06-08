Baylor's Nevin transferring to Oklahoma; Richardson heading to TCU

A pair of Baylor baseball starters will play for a couple of the Bears’ Big 12 rivals next season, as Kyle Nevin is headed to play for Oklahoma while Tre Richardson is transferring to TCU.

Nevin announced his decision on Instagram Tuesday, while Richardson tweeted his intentions to join the Frogs Wednesday.

As a third-year sophomore in 2022, Nevin hit a team-best .304 with eight home runs, 37 runs scored and 49 RBIs. He split time between right field and first base, taking over as the Bears’ regular first baseman after a broken hand injury to Chase Wehsener. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Tribune-Herald.

Nevin’s father is Phil Nevin, who has also had a notable week, as he was named interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels after the team fired Joe Maddon.

Richardson started 54 games at second base as a third-year sophomore in 2022. He hit .297 with four home runs, 35 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a team-best 61 runs. He also made second-team All-Big 12 by the Trib.

The pair are among a group of Baylor players who have placed their names in the transfer portal following the resignation of Steve Rodriguez, including starters Jared McKenzie (a likely professional pick) and Jack Pineda.