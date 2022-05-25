Baylor's Nnamdi eclipses more records on way to NCAA Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Earlier this week, Baylor’s Zaza Nnamdi said he didn’t want to just advance through the regional meet, he wanted to win it.

Apparently, Zaza gets what he wants.

The Baylor freshman tossed 266-6 to earn the top spot in the javelin at the NCAA West Prelims on Wednesday. That not only advances him on to the NCAA Championships, but Nnamdi’s throw ranks as the second-best toss in meet history and the seventh-best in NCAA history, and set a new personal best as well as a Baylor school record and Nigerian national record.

In meters, Nnamdi threw 81.22, eclipsing the Nigerian record of 81.08 set by Pius Bazighe in 1999.

Fellow Baylor freshman Johnny Brackins moved on to Eugene by jumping 25-5.5 in the long jump. That was seventh-best on the day and safely in the top 12 needed to advance to nationals.

Additionally for Baylor, a number of athletes moved on through the prelims and on to quarterfinals of their running events in Wednesday’s opening round. Thursday will kick off the opening day of women’s action at the meet.