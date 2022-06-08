Baylor's Nnamdi finishes fifth at NCAA meet, earns All-America honors

EUGENE, Ore. — Zaza Nnamdi’s quest for a national championship came up just a little short.

But what a debut year for the Baylor freshman from Nigeria.

Nnamdi, who has held the national lead in the javelin several stages this season, finished fifth in the final of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Nnamdi’s best throw went for 257-11, which fell a little shy of his season best of 266-6. Still, he ends his freshman year as an All-American thanks to his top-eight finish.

Penn’s Marc Minichello won the NCAA title by throwing a personal-best 266-3. Three of the four athletes that finished ahead of Nnamdi had personal bests.

In the long jump, it wasn’t the finish that Johnny Brackins wanted. The Baylor freshman came into the meet with the second-best jump nationally on the season, a school-record 26-9.75 that he popped at the Texas Relays.

But Brackins couldn’t approach that rarefied air in Eugene. His best effort went for 24-6.25, which was 16th among the 24 jumpers competing at nationals. Tennessee freshman Wayne Pinnock won the NCAA title at 26-1.5, and was the only jumper to clear 26 feet on the day.

Brackins also competed in the 110-meter hurdles, but couldn’t make it to the final there either. Brackins ran 13.76, good for 19th in the semifinals, while his freshman teammate Elijah Morris was just behind him in 20th at 13.77.

Another Baylor freshman, Nathaniel Ezekiel, gave himself a chance to compete for a national title by advancing through the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles. Ezekiel finished second in his heat and fifth overall with a time of 49.44 to move on the final.

Baylor’s sprint relay team dashed on to Friday’s final by finishing second in its preliminary heat. The Bears clocked 38.99, which was the eighth-best of the nine teams qualifying for the final. Houston ran the top time of the prelims at 38.66.

Baylor was one of three Big 12 teams to advance to the final, along with Texas (38.91) and TCU (38.95). Baylor’s foursome was comprised of its usual group of Laurenz Colbert, Isaiah Cunningham, Kamden Jackson and De’Montray Callis.

In the semis of the 100, Cunningham clocked 10.27 and finished sixth in his heat, falling short of advancing.

The semifinal running of the 4x400 relay wasn’t finished as of press time.