Baylor's Nnamdi named Big 12 Athlete of Week

Baylor track and field’s Chinecherem Prosper “Zaza” Nnamdi has been honored as the Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Week.

The freshman from Nigeria reclaimed the NCAA’s No. 1 spot in the javelin at last weekend’s Michael Johnson Invitational, one day after being knocked out of that perch. Nnamdi threw 265-11 on his best toss, lengthening his own school record.

According to the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings, Nnamdi’s throw ranks No. 15 in NCAA history.

Nnamdi and the Bears will compete in the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.