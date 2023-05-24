SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s on to nationals again for Zaza.

Baylor sophomore Chinecherem Prosper “Zaza” Nnamdi clinched his spot in the upcoming national meet by tossing the third-best effort in the men’s javelin at Wednesday’s first day of the NCAA West Prelims.

Nnamdi hurled 243-9 on his best attempt, behind only a pair of competitors from Nebraska, Arthur Petersen (247-7) and Dash Sirmon (245-6).

Last year Nnamdi placed fifth nationally.

Several Baylor athletes took care of business in advancing through the first round of their events, including Kamden Jackson (10.31) in the men’s 100 and Elijah Morris (13.88) in the 110 hurdles.

The NCAA West Prelims continue through Saturday.