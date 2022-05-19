Baylor's Nnamdi wins Big 12's Most Outstanding Freshman honor

Baylor freshman javelin thrower Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi claimed the Big 12’s Most Outstanding Freshman Award on Thursday.
Nnamdi, nicknamed Zaza, is a true freshman from Awka, Nigeria who is coming off a recent win at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships. He made his college debut at the Texas Relays in March, where he threw 257-3 to break the program record and claim the national lead in the javelin. The day before the Michael Johnson Invitational in April, Virginia's Ethan Dabbs passed Nnamdi for the national lead, but Nnamdi regained the top spot a day later with a new record throw of 265-11.75, only one centimeter shy of the Nigerian national record.
Nnamdi and 42 other regional-qualifying members of the Baylor track and field teams will compete at the NCAA West Prelims next week in Fayetteville, Ark.