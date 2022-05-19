 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Baylor's Nnamdi wins Big 12's Most Outstanding Freshman honor

  • 0
MJ Track (copy)

Baylor’s Chinecherem “Zaza” Prosper Nnamdi was chosen as the Most Outstanding Freshman for Big 12 track and field on Thursday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor freshman javelin thrower Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi claimed the Big 12’s Most Outstanding Freshman Award on Thursday.

Nnamdi, nicknamed Zaza, is a true freshman from Awka, Nigeria who is coming off a recent win at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships. He made his college debut at the Texas Relays in March, where he threw 257-3 to break the program record and claim the national lead in the javelin. The day before the Michael Johnson Invitational in April, Virginia's Ethan Dabbs passed Nnamdi for the national lead, but Nnamdi regained the top spot a day later with a new record throw of 265-11.75, only one centimeter shy of the Nigerian national record.

Nnamdi and 42 other regional-qualifying members of the Baylor track and field teams will compete at the NCAA West Prelims next week in Fayetteville, Ark.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert