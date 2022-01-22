 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Nugent blazes to school, meet record for hurdles gold

Ackera Nugent

Baylor's Ackera Nugent set meet, school and facility records in claiming a victory in the 60-meter hurdles Saturday in Iowa.

 Baylor athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sophomore slump? Bah. Try sophomore surge for Ackera Nugent.

The BU sprinter blazed to a time of 7.90 in the 60-meter hurdles at Iowa’s Larry Wieczorek Invitational. The time was not only a personal best and school record for Nugent, last year’s NCAA indoor champion in the event, but it also marked a facility and meet record as well as the No. 11 time in NCAA history.

In other action, Baylor freshman Johnny Brackins soared 25-61/4 for a gold medal performance in the long jump. That went down as the No. 2 indoor time in school history. Brackins made it a gold medal double by winning the triple jump in a leap of 51-53/4.

Baylor also got wins from Matthew Moorer in the men’s premier 200 (21.22), Jayson Baldridge in the men’s open 200 (21.86), Michaela Francois in the women’s open 200 (24.72), Tuesdi Tidwell in the women’s pole vault (14-31/4), Imaobong Uko in the women’s 400 (54.6) and Moorea Long in the women’s high jump (5-53/4).

Baylor will be back in action at the Rod McCravy Invitational in Lexington, Ky., next weekend.

